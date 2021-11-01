BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.86 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $78.86 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

