Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.22.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

