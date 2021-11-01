Barclays Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $160.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.92.

SLAB opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

