Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,633 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOTJ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

In related news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,279 shares of company stock worth $187,866. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

