Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.73 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.