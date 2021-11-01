Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,992 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Duluth were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

DLTH stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

