Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 320 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

