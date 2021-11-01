Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,039,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $897.12 million and a PE ratio of -19.47. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.