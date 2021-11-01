Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

