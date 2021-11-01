Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 411.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of AVITA Medical worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 51,472.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 90.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

