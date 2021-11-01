Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

