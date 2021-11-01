Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 33,929 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.