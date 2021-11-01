Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,315 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

