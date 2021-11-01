Bank of Montreal Can Sells 40,236 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

