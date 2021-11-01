Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.83 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $300.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

