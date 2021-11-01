Bank of Montreal Can Invests $132,000 in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. High Tide Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HITI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

