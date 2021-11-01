Bank of Montreal Can Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.38 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.