Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Titan International were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $450.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

