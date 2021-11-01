Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,294 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

