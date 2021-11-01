Bank of America Corp DE Sells 849,486 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $624,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.57.

