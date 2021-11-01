Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.75% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $560,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,720,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.38 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.