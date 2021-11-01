Bank of America Corp DE Buys 619,188 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.51% of TE Connectivity worth $669,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

TEL stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

