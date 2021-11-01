Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $48.20 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

