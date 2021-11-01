Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

