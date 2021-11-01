Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.09 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

