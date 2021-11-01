Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.