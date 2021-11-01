Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 127,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.