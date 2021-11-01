Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,272,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

