Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $56.26 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $56,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.48. 3,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

