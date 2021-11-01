Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 235,529 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of AvalonBay Communities worth $98,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.29. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $241.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

