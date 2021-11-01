Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in October

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $$158.50 during trading on Monday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $158.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.12.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

