Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

BLDP opened at $18.12 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

