Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
BLDP opened at $18.12 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
