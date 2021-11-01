Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 95,324 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 95,324 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.