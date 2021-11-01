Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,741 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

