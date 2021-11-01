Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $37.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $157.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

