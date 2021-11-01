Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $10.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

