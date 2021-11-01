Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $259.62 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

