Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC Makes New $607.68 Million Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,539,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,675,000. Flywire makes up 43.6% of Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

