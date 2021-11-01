Bain Capital Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,029,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,337,000. Aveanna Healthcare comprises about 9.8% of Bain Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bain Capital Investors LLC owned 44.00% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,532,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,754,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 1,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,319. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AVAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.