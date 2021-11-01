Baader Bank Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.64 ($186.63).

Shares of WCH opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €150.26. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1-year high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

