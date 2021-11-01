AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:AXS traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $53.74. 419,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,995. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

