Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 259,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

AXLA opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.