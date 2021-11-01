Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

