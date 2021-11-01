Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 458.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 458.20 ($5.99).

Several research firms have issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 106,535 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,727.

LON:AV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 394.70 ($5.16). 9,078,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.74. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

