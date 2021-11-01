Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Avient alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Avient by 6.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Avient by 52.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.