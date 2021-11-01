Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

AVTR stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

