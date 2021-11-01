Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Purchases Shares of 31,850 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. DTE Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,865. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

