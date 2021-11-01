Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Republic Services makes up about 0.5% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.63. 9,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,639. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

