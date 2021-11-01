Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $841,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $102.90. 4,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.