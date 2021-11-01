Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. Autohome has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after buying an additional 920,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

